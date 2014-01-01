2022 ANZA-BORREGO DESERT PHOTO CONTEST NOW OPEN

Nov. 2, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – You’re invited to submit your best photos of the unique and natural beauty of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park by December 7. There are six categories to enter your photos – and the Best of Show winner will receive a 2.5 hour private tour for two with California Overland Desert Excursions.

The contest is presented by the Anza Borrego Foundation in partnership with the Borrego Art Institute and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park,

Enter your photos at this link: https://theabf.org/2022-photo-contest/





