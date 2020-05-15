AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDS FLYOVER TO SALUTE HEALHCARE WORKERS AND ESSENTIAL EMPLOYEES TODAY

Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James R. Crow

May 15, 2020 (San Diego) – Starting at noon today, six Fighting Falcons from the U.S. Air Force are slated to fly over San Diego and East County neighborhoods in a salute to health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are asked to watch the flyover from home and avoid gathering while watching the six military planes flying in formation. According to the map below, the Thunderbirds squadron will start the formation flight over San Diego's South Bay, followed by San Diego, Coronado, then cities in East County, north over the coastal cities, and inland to Escondido.

"It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation," said Thunderbirds commander and leader Lt. Col John Caldwell. "We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline our fight against COVID-19."

A flight over the Los Angeles area is also slated later in the afternoon.

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the California Air National Guard jets have all provided salute flyovers in cities across the U.S. during the pandemic, rerouting training exercises to honor healthcare heroes and others risking their safety to protect or provide for others.