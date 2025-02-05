ALTAMIRANO APPOINTED TO SERVE ON LEMON GROVE CITY COUNCIL AGAIN, BUT SECRET VOTE VIOLATES BROWN ACT

By Jessica Brodkin Webb

Miriam Raftery contributed to this report.

February 5, 2025 (Lemon Grove) –Lemon Grove’s City Council last night appointed Yadira Altamirano to fill the seat left vacant after Allyson Snow was elected as Mayor in 2024. She was previously appointed to finish City Council Member Matt Mendoza’s term from late 2019 through December 2020.

But while candidate interviews were conducted in public, the votes were cast secretly, which is prohibited under California's Brown Act.

Yadira Altamirano

To members on the dais, Altamirano recalled her arrival in Lemon Grove as a young child who did not speak English but felt safe walking to and from school, playing in neighborhood parks and navigating city streets.

Since then, the businesswoman said, she grew to appreciate where she was raised and chose to come back and raise her own children in the small city.

“My desire is to make an impact and make Lemon Grove as I remember it when I was little,” Altamirano said.

Answering questions posed by Snow and city council members, Altamirano said her top focus points would be improved safety, infrastructure projects and city repairs.

“Our youth are our future,” Altamirano said, and emphasized her desire to clean up the city is rooted in wanting to restore the Lemon Grove she remembers from her own youth. Her application indicated her goals include reopening the city’s rec center.

She also said she wants to see time dedicated to community service projects, and suggested residential buildings could be cleaned up to illustrate a sense of pride in Lemon Grove.

When Council members asked about her experience, she suggested she might be a wiser choice than other candidates, as this will be her second go-round on the dais.

Her first time on the Council coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many operations including City Council meetings were handled remotely. She did not address how that experience would inform her ability to affect change under current, post-pandemic practices.

When pressed for suggestions on what she might do to enhance the city, she cited La Mesa’s car show and farmers market as examples of events which bring the community together, but reiterated the city’s need to clean up its appearance so events are attractive to residents. On her application, she mentioned bringing back the Old Times Parade as a goal.

Altamirano landed this second appointment to City Council over candidates Kenneth Davies, Robert Holaday, Cody Littleton, Oyuki Littleton, Minola Manson, Robert Rael, Seth Smith and James Stout. Jay Bass withdrew his application before last night’s Council meeting, which included interviews with all applicants.

Voting process violates Brown Act

After the interviews, Councilmembers were asked to place marks next to up to three candidates whom they would be willing to have serve on the Council. Altimirano received three votes, the most of any applicant. However, the names of the Councilmembers who supported Altimirano and the other applicants were not disclosed.

That voting process violates California's opening meeting law, the Brown Act,which clearly states:

Secret Ballots

Secret ballots are expressly prohibited by section 54953(c). This office has long



disapproved secret ballot voting in open meetings and the casting of mail ballots.



Thus, items under consideration which are not subject to a specific closed meeting



exception must be conducted in a fully open forum. (68 Ops.Cal.Atty.Gen. 65 (1985).)



One aspect of the public’s right to scrutinize and participate in public hearings is their



right to witness the decision-making process. If votes are secretly cast, the public is



deprived of a portion of its right. (See also 59 Ops.Cal.Atty.Gen. 619, 621-622



(1976).) However, it is the view of this office that members of a body may cast their



ballots either orally or in writing so long as the written ballots are marked and tallied



in open session and the ballots are disclosable public records.

On the First Amendment Coalition's website in 2009, a question was asked and answered regarding a virtually identical scenario, in this entry titled "Secret ballots violate Brown Act":

Q: I attended a City Council Meeting today where the Council appointed members to an advisory board. The appointments were done in open session, but by secret ballot. After announcing the matter, taking questions and comments, the city council sat at the dias w/microphones off, each wrote their choices for the board on a piece of paper and handed them to the City Clerk who tallied the votes and announced the appointments, but without specifying which council member voted for which advisory board members. Shouldn’t each council member have been required to cast his or her vote for the advisory committee members openly instead of secretly?

A: The Brown Act expressly prohibits secret ballot voting in open meetings. Any item under consideration that is not subject to a specific closed meeting exception must be conducted in a fully open forum. Thus, the city council’s action in casting their vote for the advisory committee members by secret ballot does appear to be in violation of the Brown Act. Let me caution, however, that the view of the California Attorney General’s Office, at least in their 2003 interpretation of the Brown Act, is that there is no violation of the Brown Act when members of a body cast their ballot in writing so long as the written ballots are marked and tallied in open session and the ballots are disclosable public records.

To correct a Brown Act violation, the City should issue a "cure and correct" action, repealing its earlier vote and conducting a new vote with all Councilmembers' voting choices displayed or announced during the public meeting. Any discussion regarding the applicants should also be conducted publicly.

The next Lemon Grove City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Lemon Grove Community Center.





