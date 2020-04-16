ANOTHER "PHOENIX" TRANSFORMATION COMING SOON TO EL CAJON: OLD SALVATION ARMY BUILDING DEMOLISHED FOR MIXED USED DEVELOPMENT

By Robert Gehr

April 16, 2020 (El Cajon) -- The former Salvation Army Thrift Store at the corner of Main Street and Magnolia Avenue (101 East Main St.) in El Cajon is being demolished to make way for a future mixed-use building. April 16, 2020 (El Cajon) -- The former Salvation Army Thrift Store at the corner of Main Street and Magnolia Avenue (101 East Main St.) in El Cajon is being demolished to make way for a future mixed-use building.

This once busy location has been vacant and dilapidated for many years, damaged by an earthquake that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2010. It is now in the final phase of demolition.

This site in the heart of downtown El Cajon is the future home of a mixed use building. Lower floor will be for commercial use of an as yet undetermined business, with about 11,000 feet of space, with 15 residential units above.

----------------------------------

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever. In light of COVID-19 we cancelled our monthly East County Dining Club fundraisers. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate .

----------------------------------

Click Read more for a herculean looking bulldozer

The once tarnished reputation and visual landscape of El Cajon has been slowly changing over the years for the better, which is much appreciated by residents and visitors alike, thanks to beautification efforts by city leaders. The once tarnished reputation and visual landscape of El Cajon has been slowly changing over the years for the better, which is much appreciated by residents and visitors alike, thanks to beautification efforts by city leaders.