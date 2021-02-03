ATTEMPTED MURDER AT A SPRING VALLEY POT SHOP: SHERIFF SEEKS LEADS

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons by NC

February 3, 2021 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff’s department seeks tips to identify who shot and gravely injured a man last night shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an illegal marijuana dispensary in the 9100 block of Olive Drive in Spring Valley.

Deputies responded to reports from citizens who heard gunshots. They found the victim and provided life-saving measures until relieved by fire personnel. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

“Unfortunately, his injuries are grave,” says Lieutenant Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s homicide unit. The victim’s identity is behind withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

The shooting occurred just days after an illegal marijuana dispensary was raided in the 9000 block of Olive Drive, the latest of numerous illegal dispensaries in Spring Valley to be shut down by law enforcement.