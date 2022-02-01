AUDI DRIVER KILLED IN HEAD-ON CRASH WITH HELIX WATER DUMP TRUCK

By Miriam Raftery

February 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – An El Cajon man, 56, has died of injuries sustained when the 2005 Audi A6 he was driving crossed the center line on Los Coches Road and struck a Helix Water District dump truck head on in Lakeside.

The collision occurred around 2:10 p.m. The Audi was traveling north on Los Coches just south of Lakeview when it struck the 2006 International 4400DT dump truck.

“The driver of the Audi, who it appears was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego,” says California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

Both the driver of the International and the passenger of the Audi, who were believed to be wearing seatbelts, suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

“At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs will a factor in this crash,” Officer Garrow says.

The identity of the Audi driver will be released through the Medical Examiner’s office once family notification has been made.