February 11, 2025 (San Diego) - The San Diego State swim and dive program was recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as a Scholar All-America Team, the organization announced Monday from its office in Richmond, Virginia.

The Aztecs' 28 student-athletes posted a combined 3.64 GPA last fall, earning CSCAA Scholar All-America Team distinction for the 18th consecutive semester.

In all, the San Diego State swim and dive team has garnered CSCAA Scholar All-America Team accolades in 24 of the last 25 semesters since the start of the 2012-13 academic year.

CSCAA executive director Samantha Barany highlighted San Diego State’s achievement noting, “Coach Mike Shrader, (his) staff, and the entire team have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to success both academically and athletically, setting a standard of excellence we can all be proud of.”

To be eligible for consideration, teams must have maintained an aggregate 3.0 grade point average for the 2024 fall semester. The CSCAA honored 781 squads (both men and women) from 459 different institutions, representing 19,426 individuals.

Of the selected teams, an impressive 654 squads achieved a GPA of 3.30 or above, earning eligibility for the Intercollegiate Coach Association Coalition All-Sport Academic Standings.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.