BODY CAMERAS AT COUNTY JAILS

Pilot program starts at Las Colinas
Source: San Diego County Sheriff's Department
March 1, 2022 (San Diego) - Sheriff's Deputies are now using body cameras at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. The first body cameras were deployed on Friday, February 25.
This is the first phase of implementation with 72 cameras assigned to deputies, specialized units and supervisors within the facility.
Acting Sheriff Kelly Martinez says, "This is ultimately about the safety of the people in our custody and those who work in our facilities. Having body cameras in our jails will also strengthen our relationship with the community by increasing accountability and trust."
A dedicated room was built at Las Colinas to house the docking stations for the body cameras. Significant upgrades were also made to the electrical and network infrastructure around the jail to efficiently facilitate the charging and transfer of data.
Ongoing surveys are being collected from those participating in the pilot program. Their feedback will improve policies and procedures, identify best practices for training, as well as make necessary adjustments to operations and security as this program is phased in to other jails.
Body-worn cameras were implemented in San Diego County Sheriff's Department patrol operations in 2017. It has always been the goal to include our detentions operations and this pilot program will be expanded to all facilities as the infrastructure is built out. Video footage provides critical evidence for investigation of incidents and resolution of complaints. Body-worn cameras will supplement stationary cameras and other systems at detention facilities.
Jails are not public spaces. Detention Services Bureau Policy and Procedure Section I.20 outlines when a deputy may turn the camera on and off with respect to an inmate's rights and privacy.
