BODY CAMERAS AT COUNTY JAILS

Pilot program starts at Las Colinas Pilot program starts at Las Colinas

Source: San Diego County Sheriff's Department

March 1, 2022 (San Diego) - Sheriff's Deputies are now using body cameras at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. The first body cameras were deployed on Friday, February 25.

This is the first phase of implementation with 72 cameras assigned to deputies, specialized units and supervisors within the facility.

Acting Sheriff Kelly Martinez says, "This is ultimately about the safety of the people in our custody and those who work in our facilities. Having body cameras in our jails will also strengthen our relationship with the community by increasing accountability and trust."

A dedicated room was built at Las Colinas to house the docking stations for the body cameras. Significant upgrades were also made to the electrical and network infrastructure around the jail to efficiently facilitate the charging and transfer of data.