CAPTAIN MATT NICHOLASS INTERIM ACTING CHIEF OF POLICE TOMORROW IN LA MESA, WITH A NATIONWIDE SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF IN THE WORKS

East County News Service

Photo: Captain Matt Nicholass, tomorrow's Interim Chief of Police (left), and soon to be former Chief of Police Walt Vasquez (right)

Credit: Facebook, Chopper the Biker Dog

August 27, 2020 (La Mesa) - The City of La Mesa plans to hire an executive recruiting firm to conduct a nationwide search for its next Chief of Police, according to a News Release earlier today from the City of La Mesa.

Chopper the Biker Dog (pictured above), law enforcement mascott and chief celebrity, posted on Facebook, wishing Chief Vasquez "all the very best on his retirement during his 'final walk-out."

There will be a community input component to the selection process. The process is expected to take several months to complete. Once the recruiting firm is hired additional details will be released.

Captain Matt Nicholass will assume the role of Acting Chief of Police tomorrow, August 28, 2020.