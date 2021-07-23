CAR GAZE: A PHOTO SHOW

East County News Service

July 23, 2021 (El Cajon) - Spectators at the upcoming Cajon Classic Cruise events in downtown El Cajon will have two opportunities to view iconic autos: on the streets and at Car Gaze being held in The Gallery Without a Name, 134 E. Main St., where acclaimed photographers will offer their images of vehicles in a limited showing.

“A parked car can be, well, not much to think about,” said Jake Rose, an award-winning San Diego-area photographer. “But the right car, in the right place, conjures memories, mystery and curiosity. “Some photographers can’t resist what a car says about its place, an old car in front of an old building, a view back in time.”

The show will feature pieces by Alex Dejecacion and Xavie Garcia, as well as Rose, who curated the show. The gallery is located at: 134 East Main St, El Cajon, CA 92020.

The photographic exhibition will take place at upcoming Classic Cruise events on July 28th and August 4th, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and will also be open, July 31st & August 1st, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

For more about Jake Rose, visit JakeRosePhotography.com.