CEELBRATE HOLIDAY MAGIC WITH A SEASON SOJOURN TO LOMPOC, ON SCENIC CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY 1

Source: Explore Lompoc

November 16, 2022 (Lompoc, Calif.) -- Just in time for the holidays, step into relaxing, small town holiday charm with a weekend getaway in Lompoc!

Celebrate the season with an activity calendar of family-friendly activities, specialty retail shopping, or go wine tasting at one of 30+ local wine tasting venues. After the fun, kick back for a relaxing evening at one of our comfy hotels.

Below is the destination's holiday happenings for the entire family:

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Children’s Christmas Season Parade – Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights



December 2 @ 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Ring in the holiday with the Lompoc Children’s Christmas Season Parade. Enjoy a community tree lighting with free hot cocoa, and cookies provided to the community afterward at Centennial Square.

Cabrillo High School Aquarium Open House – SEAsons Greetings



December 7 @ 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

This popular, seasonal event at the aquarium features holiday décor and fun, family holiday-style activities!

Santa Visits



December 16 @ 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Invite Santa Claus for a visit to your hotel accommodations this holiday season! Book your visit with santa ahead of time and enjoy a fun, intimate visit with the big man.

Las Posadas at La Purisima Mission



December 18 @ 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

A 400-year-old tradition in Mexico, this event reenacts the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph seeking shelter in Bethlehem. One of the most anticipated events of the year, visitors to La Purisima Mission join costumed docents as they lead the Las Posados procession through the mission grounds with songs in Spanish and English. This free event is open to the public and refreshments will be offered afterward.

SEASONAL SHOPPING

Searching for the perfect gift? Skip the crowds and big box stores, and spend the weekend in Lompoc. We’ve got you covered with gift ideas that everyone on your list will love! Shop our collection of quaint specialty stores where you can find local, one-of-a-kind and handmade gifts. Here are our top picks for the best places for holiday shopping on the Central Coast.

Lompoc Antique Mall

The Lompoc Antique Mall is a fun spot for holiday shopping. The store is filled with antiques, vintage items, household goods, and fashion accessories. Locals say they love the selection and prices.

Lazy F & Co.

A Mercantile of curated goods and gifts, Lazy F & Co. is a main street gem and the idea place to stop for local foods, clothing, candles, teas and more!

Cypress Gallery

Discover the perfect gift for your favorite art lover! The Cypress Gallery is an art showcase with 60 well-known local artists and features watercolors, oils, acrylics, pastels, mixed media, photography, ceramics, jewelry, souvenirs, and more.

The Garden Shoppe

If you have a green thumb on your shopping list, The Garden Shoppe is the place to go. The store features unique garden gifts including hand-made rustic birdhouses and garden decor, garden signs, and other garden art.

Flower Valley Country Store

The quaint, downtown Flower Valley Country Store in Old Town Lompoc is a farm-to-table boutique specializing in local gifts and seasonal organic produce.

A Little Something Special and More

A Little Something Special and More is a Lompoc treasure and the perfect place to find a unique, handmade local gift for that special someone on your list! The locally owned shop has an eclectic mix of treasures for home and garden, clothing, and fresh cut flowers.

Certain Sparks Music

You’ll find something special for your favorite music-lover or a musician this holiday season at Certain Sparks Music. Explore a wide range of records, musical instruments, music books, and sound equipment at this locally owned store.

Mike’s Trains & Hobbies

Did you know that Lompoc is home to one of the West’s largest model train parts dealers west of the Mississippi River? Lose yourself at Mike’s Trains & Hobbies where you’ll find a fantastic collection of hobby supplies and local gifts for your favorite enthusiast! Stop by their convenient downtown location on your next visit!

Deasee’s Boutique

This boutique in Lompoc is stylish and affordable, Deasee’s Boutique specializes in women’s fashion and accessories.

The SURF Connection

The SURF Connection is a surf and skateboard shop in Lompoc popular with locals and visitors alike. The store offers a wide selection of new and used gear, clothing and accessories.

WHERE TO STAY

Once you’re finished shopping, relax and recuperate at one of our comfy Lompoc hotels!

ABOUT LOMPOC

Located on scenic Pacific Coast Highway 1, just 155 miles northwest from Los Angeles with close proximity to Santa Barbara and Solvang, Lompoc takes on a world of its own. Its valley setting, surrounded by spectacular rolling hills and vineyards, creates an invitation for visitors to detour off the main road, and explore what’s around the bend.

Lompoc is a destination for wine tasting, golf, cycling, hiking, skydiving, birding, and surfing at nearby Jalama Beach. It is home to La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, the most fully restored and furnished of the 21 California missions, and adjacent to Vandenberg Air Force Base, where rockets are launched throughout the year by such entities as NASA, SpaceX, and ULA, to name a few.

Lompoc has 12 hotels to welcome visitors. To discover more about the Lompoc Valley, and other things to see and do, visit: www.explorelompoc.com.