CHEERS TO THIS: TOAST OF THE COAST INTERNATIONAL WINE COMPETITION WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Deerhorn Valley Vineyards wins two gold medals

Source: Deerhorn Valley Vineyards

August 10, 2021 (Jamul) - The results are in in the professionally judged Wine Competition, May 22-23 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the annual Toast of the Coast Wine Competition. Deerhorn Valley Vineyards of Jamul, recently was awarded 2 gold medals as a result. The competition awarded gold and silver medals along with the Double Gold Award, which is reserved for the finest wines deemed worthy by a three-judge panel. In addition, Director’s Awards were given to the top performing wines in each varietal or blended category as merited.

Deerhorn Valley Vineyards was awarded Gold on their Montepulciano. Montepulciano is an Italian grape that has been Americanized to grow here in California. The Montepulciano is made in the Italian style and aged in oak.

Deerhorn Valley Vineyards was awarded gold on their Estate Cabernet Franc. Their Cab. Franc has worn numerous awards and is totally an “estate” wine, meaning the grapes were grown and wine produced and bottled on the Estate.

Deerhorn Valley Vineyards is a boutique winery, located in the foothills of Jamul in the beautiful Deerhorn Valley.

The winery produces whites, rose and red wine, much of it from their own vineyard.

Deerhorn Valley Vineyards is open Saturday & Sunday 11-5 and by appointment during the week.

About The Toast of the Coast

The Toast of the Coast Wine Competition wine competition and festival is produced by the 22nd District Agricultural Association in conjunction with the San Diego County Fair. 2021 marks the tenth year of The Toast of the Coast. The competition is open to licensed wineries worldwide and the festival is open to the public. The San Diego County Fair, the largest annual event in San Diego County and one of the top five fairs in the United States and Canada, drawing approximately 1.5 million visitors annually. For more information, visit thetoastofthecoast.com.