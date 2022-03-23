CONGRESSMAN ISSA TO HOST WEBINAR APRIL 5 TO ASSIST SENIOR USING THE MEDICARE PROGRAM

East County News Service

March 23, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) announced his office will host a free webinar on April 5 at 10 A.M. PT with industry experts to discuss best practices and the various services of each section of the Medicare Program.

“The federal Medicare Program offers essential healthcare coverage to millions of our seniors and so many of my constituents throughout the 50th District,” said Rep. Issa. “This webinar is for them, and I encourage anyone who is interested to enroll online or by contacting my office.”

The discussion will specifically share ways for seniors to enroll as well as options for Medicare’s supplemental coverage. Experts will also provide key insight and answer constituent questions on Medicare Parts A, B, C, D, and Medicare Advantage.