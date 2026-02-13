County approves new traffic signals, road improvements and filtration project

By By Donna Durckel, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: rendering of final road improvements

February 12, 2026 (San Diego) - The Board of Supervisors approved three major infrastructure projects to improve safety, mobility and sustainability in unincorporated communities: new traffic signals in Lakeside and Fallbrook, road upgrades in Valley Center and a stormwater filtration project in Fallbrook.

New Traffic Signals

Supported by local planning groups, new signals will be installed at:

Lake Jennings Park Road & El Monte-Julian Avenue, Lakeside

Mission Road & Santa Margarita Drive, Fallbrook

Mission Road & Pepper Tree Lane, Fallbrook

With an anticipated cost of $4.74 million, construction begins in Fall 2026, with completion expected by Spring 2027.

County Public Works operates a comprehensive traffic engineering program that helps keep roads safe and efficient. Services include establishing all traffic regulations, operating and maintaining traffic signals and streetlights, issuing traffic control and special event permits, and addressing traffic-related customer service concerns.

Any requests or recommendations—such as changes to traffic control, speed limits, stop signs, traffic signals, or parking regulations—require approval from the Board of Supervisors.

Cole Grade Road Improvements

The County will invest $27.25 million in the construction of Phase 1 of the Cole Grade Road Improvement Project, upgrading nearly one mile of roadway between Pauma Heights Road and Cool Valley Road. Improvements include:

A center two-way, left-turn lane

Bicycle lanes in both directions

A multi-use trail along the west side of the road

A new bridge and improved culverts at Keys Creek just north of Cool Valley Road

Vegetated bioswales to capture and treat stormwater

An underground storm drain system to safely convey flows and prevent roadway flooding

Cole Grade Road serves as a primary emergency evacuation route and provides access to schools, tribal communities and the Valley Center Library.

South Mission Road Green Street

Photo, right: sample biofiltration in a Green Street project.

Fallbrook will also see a $7.7 million Green Streets project along South Mission Road between Mission Oaks Road and Ammunition Road. Features include:

Six biofiltration basins and 23 tree wells to capture and filter stormwater pollutants before discharge into the San Luis Rey River tributary

New trees for shade and air quality improvements, supporting the County’s Climate Action Plan canopy expansion goals

Green Streets projects reduce pollutants, enhance aesthetics, and promote sustainability. The County has completed eight such projects and has 11 more planned.

