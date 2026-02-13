County approves new traffic signals, road improvements and filtration project

By Donna Durckel, County of San Diego Communications Office
 
Photo:  rendering of final road improvements
 
February 12, 2026 (San Diego) - The Board of Supervisors approved three major infrastructure projects to improve safety, mobility and sustainability in unincorporated communities: new traffic signals in Lakeside and Fallbrook, road upgrades in Valley Center and a stormwater filtration project in Fallbrook.
 
New Traffic Signals
 
Supported by local planning groups, new signals will be installed at:
 
  • Lake Jennings Park Road & El Monte-Julian Avenue, Lakeside
  • Mission Road & Santa Margarita Drive, Fallbrook
  • Mission Road & Pepper Tree Lane, Fallbrook
 
With an anticipated cost of $4.74 million, construction begins in Fall 2026, with completion expected by Spring 2027.
 
County Public Works operates a comprehensive traffic engineering program that helps keep roads safe and efficient. Services include establishing all traffic regulations, operating and maintaining traffic signals and streetlights, issuing traffic control and special event permits, and addressing traffic-related customer service concerns.
 
Any requests or recommendations—such as changes to traffic control, speed limits, stop signs, traffic signals, or parking regulations—require approval from the Board of Supervisors.
 
Cole Grade Road Improvements
 
The County will invest $27.25 million in the construction of Phase 1 of the Cole Grade Road Improvement Project, upgrading nearly one mile of roadway between Pauma Heights Road and Cool Valley Road. Improvements include:
 
  • A center two-way, left-turn lane
  • Bicycle lanes in both directions
  • A multi-use trail along the west side of the road
  • A  new bridge and improved culverts at Keys Creek just north of Cool Valley Road
  • Vegetated bioswales to capture and treat stormwater
  • An underground storm drain system to safely convey flows and prevent roadway flooding
 
 
Cole Grade Road serves as a primary emergency evacuation route and provides access to schools, tribal communities and the Valley Center Library.
 
South Mission Road Green Street
 
Photo, right:  sample biofiltration in a Green Street project.
 
Fallbrook will also see a $7.7 million Green Streets project along South Mission Road between Mission Oaks Road and Ammunition Road. Features include:
 
  • Six biofiltration basins and 23 tree wells to capture and filter stormwater pollutants before discharge into the San Luis Rey River tributary
  • New trees for shade and air quality improvements, supporting the County’s Climate Action Plan canopy expansion goals
 
Green Streets projects reduce pollutants, enhance aesthetics, and promote sustainability. The County has completed eight such projects and has 11 more planned.
 
At-a-glance, County Public Works currently maintains:
 
  • Almost 2,000 centerline miles of roadways
  • Approximately 19,000 culverts
  • 208 bridges
  • 223 traffic signals
  • Over 39,000 traffic signs
  • Over 1,200 miles of bike lanes
  • Over 500 miles of sidewalks
  • About 56 miles of guard rails, and
  • A robust Watershed Protection Program
 

I sure hope they work better than the ones in El Cajon, which malfunction frequently and are not pedestrian friendly which in most intersections require one to cross 4 plus lanes in an average time of about 22 seconds to 24 seconds. Some allow even less! I once inquired / complained to the traffic division about this, asking for a mere 30 seconds of crossing time, especially for older folks and was told the lights are designed to keep the traffic flowing. Obvious disregard for pedestrian safety! The city definitely has walkability issues!