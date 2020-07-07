COUNTY APPROVES RELIEF FOR RESTAURANTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES DUE TO COVID-19

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

July 7, 2020 (San Diego)-- Local small businesses, restaurants and nonprofits suffering financial losses due to COVID-19 can now apply for a grant from the County of San Diego. Supervisor approved the new Small Business Stimulus Program  today, which will be funded with $17 million in federal CARES Act funding. 

Businesses are urged to apply early.  Applications will be accepted through October 16, provided funds are still available. See below for details.

Small Business Stimulus Program

For-profit and nonprofit businesses can apply for grant money if they can show losses and costs are a direct result of the pandemic.

To qualify businesses must have:

  • 100 or fewer employees
  • Headquarters in San Diego County
  • A minimum 1-year operating history as of Feb. 14, 2020
  • Documentation of financial hardship because of COVID-19

For more information and the application, visit the stimulus website.



 


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

Online Bookkeeping &amp;&amp; Tax Service