COUNTY APPROVES RELIEF FOR RESTAURANTS AND SMALL BUSINESSES DUE TO COVID-19

By Miriam Raftery

July 7, 2020 (San Diego)-- Local small businesses, restaurants and nonprofits suffering financial losses due to COVID-19 can now apply for a grant from the County of San Diego. Supervisor approved the new Small Business Stimulus Program today, which will be funded with $17 million in federal CARES Act funding.

Businesses are urged to apply early. Applications will be accepted through October 16, provided funds are still available. See below for details.

Small Business Stimulus Program

For-profit and nonprofit businesses can apply for grant money if they can show losses and costs are a direct result of the pandemic.

To qualify businesses must have:

100 or fewer employees

Headquarters in San Diego County

A minimum 1-year operating history as of Feb. 14, 2020

Documentation of financial hardship because of COVID-19

For more information and the application, visit the stimulus website.





