County looking for people to help with Point-in-Time count

Photo by Karen Pearlman

East County News Service

Jan. 17, 2026 (San Diego County) -- San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson is looking for residents to help in the county's annual Point-in-Time Count, the one-day evaluation and counting of the region's population of those experiencing homelessness.

Every year, Anderson joins hundreds of residents and county employees in waking before the sun rises to take part in the snapshot of the county’s homeless population.

This year’s regional effort will take place from 4 to 8 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 29.

The county reports that it takes about 1,700 people to effectively conduct the regional count, an effort c oordinated by San Diego’s Regional Task Force on Homelessness. It provides a one-day total of the number of people experiencing homelessness in the county, including those in emergency shelters and safe parking lots.

Registration can be accessed here

“The Point-in-Time Count is a vital tool that helps us understand homelessness in our community and shape how we approach solutions,” said Dijana Beck, director of County Office of Homeless Solutions. “Every volunteer plays a critical role in ensuring we have accurate data to secure resources and create programs that make a real difference. We encourage County residents to join us in this effort.”

Those signed up go out in small groups to help conduct a brief survey and do a headcount of people they encounter living outside. Volunteers are able to select designated areas of the region in which to participate.

The information from the Point in Time surveys is used to apply for federal and state funding to help people experiencing homelessness and implement solutions on how to best serve them.

Results from the 2025 Point in Time Count showed 254 people experiencing homelessness (178 unsheltered, 76 sheltered) in the unincorporated communities. The unsheltered number dropped 11 percent from 2024 and is the lowest in 12 years.

Regionwide, the count showed 5,714 people unsheltered (down 6.5% from 2024) and 4,191 sheltered (down 7% from 2024).

The full report can be accessed through the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness here

The County has multiple programs in place to help connect people to the services they need, including finding a stable place to live. People can find more information online from the Office of Homeless Solutions or by calling 2-1-1.