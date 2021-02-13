COVID-19 VACCINES AVAILABLE FOR PEOPLE AGE 16 AND UP WITH SERIOUS HEALTH CONDITIONS OR DISABILITIES STARTING MONDAY

East County News Service East County News Service

February 13, 2021 (San Diego) – Starting Monday, March 15, new California guidelines allow COVID-19 vaccines to be given to people age 16 and up with the following serious underlying health conditions or disabilities that would put them at high risk of hospitalization or death from the novel coronavirus:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic pulmonary disease

Down syndrome

Weakened immune system from solid organ transplant

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions

Severe obesity

And Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Developmental disabilities, if COVID would limit their ability to receive ongoing care or services, or impair their treatment of COVID

All Californians over age 65 are already eligible to receive the vaccine, as are front-line healthcare workers and others in Tier 1 and Tier 2a.

Educators, first responders, food and agricultural workers are expected to have vaccines available within 2-3 weeks, followed next by those age 50 and over, regardless of whether they have any underlying health conditions.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines currently available require two doses to be fully effective, with immunities built up about 10 days after each dose. The first dose provides approximately 50% protection, while the second dose raises that to about 94% or 95% effectiveness.

Neither of these vaccines is yet approved for minors under age 16, however safety tests are underway on those ages 12 and up. After that, tests are planned for those ages 6 and up in hopes that vaccination of children will be possible within months.