DENIM AND DIAMONDS AT WILD IN THE COUNTRY MAY 31

East County News Service

April 5, 2022 (Alpine) - Wild in the Country is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lions Tigers & Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine. After a two-year hiatus, the event returns May 21 with a “Denim and Diamonds” theme. You’re invited to dust off those jeans, put on something sparkly, and get ready to visit with the animals, bid on amazing auction items, and rock out with The KING of Diamonds himself, Rob Garrett America's #1 NEIL DIAMOND tribute artist and impersonator who is a lead Las Vegas act.

The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. with a VIP reception from 1 to 2 p.m.

Tickets

VIP Experience Includes:

Early access to the venue with an exclusive VIP reception from 1pm to 2pm featuring hors d'oeuvres, a welcome drink, and Feed with a Keeper Experience* (for guests 18+), preferred seating, sit down dinner, and live entertainment, access to our silent and live auctions.

VIP Adult - $350

VIP Child - $50 (includes a kids welcome drink and a kids meal at dinner)

VIP Table for 10 - $3,250 (includes a reserved table for 10 guests and all the VIP perks above)

*Please Note: the Feed with a Keeper Experience must be redeemed during the VIP reception from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and all participants must be 18 years or older w/ valid ID.

General Admission Includes:

Access to the venue from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., a sit-down dinner and live entertainment, and access to our silent and live auctions.

Adult - $150

Child - $50 (includes a kids meal at dinner)

Table for 10 - $1,500 (includes a reserved table for 10 guests)

For tickets, or information on sponsorships, visit https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/wild-in-the-country.