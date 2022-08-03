DEPUTIES AND BYSTANDER HELP SAVE DROWINING WOMAN AT LINDO LAKE

East County News Service

File photo of Lindo Lake

August 3, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Sheriff’s deputies saved a woman from drowning at Lindo Lake in Lakeside yesterday, after a man entered the water first to come to the woman’s aid.

The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s and was topless, “was believed to be under the influence and was swimming in violation” of posted rules, Lieutenant Nanette McMasters with the Sheriff’s media line advised ECM. As of this morning, she is still alive, McMasters confirmed.

Deputies pulled the victim out of the water and performed lifesaving measures including CPR.

The water at the location is about three feet deep with a muddy bottom.

The drowning victim was breathing on her own after the lifesaving measures and was transported to a local hospital, according to Lt. McMasters.

This was the second drowning incident in Lakeside in two days. On August 1, a man believed to be homeless was found dead in a pond near Willow Road; his body was recovered the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team. Cause of his death will be determined by the medical examiner.