DESCANSO MAN ENCOUNTERS MOUNTAIN LION IN CUYAMACA RANCHO STATE PARK

By Karen Pearlman

Image of Mountain Lion courtesy Pixabay

April 17, 2025 (Descanso, CA) -- A 31-year-old Descanso runner on Wednesday, April 16, came face-to-face with a mountain lion during an evening run on the Oak Trail in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park.

JJ Goodrich wrote on his Facebook page as well as in the Descanso Neighbors Facebook page that he had an encounter with a local mountian lion.

"Please be aware if you hike out there," Goodrich wrote in Descanso Neighbors. "It was on Oak Trail between East Mesa Fire Road and Harvey Moore. Probably 140-150 lbs, never hissed, ears up, and maintained eye contact. They can close the distance incredibly fast, it was impressive."

In an interview with East County Magazine, Goodrich said, "That was the closest I ever felt to death and I had to acknowledge the fact that I might die. But I'm thankful I stayed calm and focused. The lion never looked remotely scared of me. Just like I was enough of a pain to not attack and eat that day. Beautiful experience."

He said he let the local rangers know and was told that they would pass the sighting "on to other rangers to make others aware."

Goodrich advised that if you encounter a mountain lion, "face it, maintain eye contact, yell, and throw stuff. Ideally run or hike with someone else. DON'T turn your back to run away, they will run you down."

According to San Diego County Parks & Recreation, nearly half of California is prime mountain lion territory. They are most commonly found in areas with plentiful prey and adequate coverage. These conditions are often found in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes, and open spaces ranging from humid coastal forests to the deserts out east.

Today’s California mountain lion population estimate ranges from 4,000-6,000.

The mountain lion, also known as a cougar, panther or puma, is tawny-colored with black-tipped ears and tail. Their kittens, or cubs, are covered with blackish-brown spots with dark rings around their tails. The markings fade as they mature.

Mountain lions usually hunt alone, at night. They ambush their prey from behind and kill with a powerful bite at the base of the skull. They do not eat their prey all at one sitting, rather, they cover the carcass with leaves, dirt, or snow and may come back to feed on it over the course of a few days.

Even if you live in mountain lion territory it is possible to never see one due to their secretive and solitary nature. The potential for being injured by a mountain lion is quite low compared to other natural hazards. Despite their increasing presence in San Diego, we have been coexisting peacefully for decades.

It's very rare to see a mountain lion, but if you live in an area where they have been sighted, County Parks & Rec recommend the following safety tips:

Hike with friends, when possible;

If you hike alone, try not to do it at dawn, dusk or night;

Keep small children close to you;

Keep dogs on leash;

Do not approach or run from a mountain lion;

Do not crouch or bend when a mountain lion is in view;

If confronted, make sure the mountain lion has an escape route (they tend to avoid confrontation);

Report all mountain lion sightings (contact the nearest ranger/station or call 911);

When you use your best common sense, it is easy to stay safe around mountain lions whether you are on a trail, out camping, or even in your own backyard.

In the interview with ECM, Goodrich shared a little more about his experience that happened close to 6 p.m.

"I was mid run during an easy run. Maybe 2.5 miles up from the road," he said. "I was almost done with the climb and was excited about that. Initially when I came upon it, it was almost close enough to pet. It turned back at me initially and I took a step back and told it to go on and get! It initially looked to run away in the brush as I walked back calmly then took off down the trail while watching my back.

"I didn't run panicked at this point. By the time I noticed it running in the brush next to me, I turned and it came out to the trail. It charged me and covered about 20 feet so fast it blew me away. I yelled and threw rocks while facing it and slowly backing up. It finally stopped and I was able to back around the corner while it watched me then I took off really fast. I live up here and have run up here my whole life.

Goodrich (pictured, below, on the trail after his encounter) said it was the fourth mountain lion he's seen over the years running, but noted that the others were farther away and that they all ran away.

He said he's also encountered bobcats, fox, turkey, deer, birds and snakes.

"I love running here and even have the Cuyamaca Peak 50k course record that has stood since 2019," Goodrich said.