Destination East County: April festivities and Easter events

By Miriam Raftery

March 20, 2026 (San Diego’s East County) – Upcoming events in our inland region include egg hunts, a bunny bash, and a train ride with the Easter Bunny. Plus you can enjoy a Spring Garden Festival and Butterfly Release at the Water Conservation Garden,a pow-wow at SDSU, Lakeside’s Western Days Parade and Rodeo, a Lilac Festival in Santa Ysabel, El Cajon’s Arbor Day Celebration, Adams Avenue Unplugged, Sweet Pea Days at Summers Past Farms, wolf center tours in Julian, a piano concert at Cuyamaca College, a health fair at Grossmont Center, county libraries’ Spring Break reading series, and a performance by Journey’s former lead singer in Poway.

Scroll down for these fun and festive happenings.

Easter Photos & Bunny Bash at Parkway Plaza March 21-April 4

Parkway Plaza invites you to its Bunny Bash including photos with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m. March 21. This family-friendly event at the shopping mall features creative crafts, prize giveaways and special character appearances. Following the kickoff event, professional photos with the Easter Bunny will be available in the mall’s spring court daily through Saturday, April 4.

More information can be found at https://visitparkwayplaza.com.

Santee Bunny Trail March 28

The city of Santee hosts a Bunny Trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 in Town Center Community Park East. Children can “hop” at their own pace to collect eggs from local vendors and businesses, then head to the city's “egg redemption” booth to exchange their haul for a festive goodie bag. The event also features a live DJ, crafts, face painting, carnival rides. dragon dancers. and professional photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Hop up for details at https://cityofsanteeca.gov

Bunny Train rides in Campo March 27-28 and April 5-6

The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum in Campo invites you to hop aboard the Bunny Trail March 27-28 and April 5-6, with several time options each day. After riding through scene vistas, children can hunt for eggs in the exhibit hall and trade in eggs for prizes, plus meet the Easter Bunny in his garden.

Find full details at https://psrm.org/bunny-train/

Santee Lakes Egg-stravaganza April 4

The annual Egg-stravaganza at Santee Lakes will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4. One of East County’s largest spring festivals returns; the event features more than 10,000 hidden eggs divided into age-specific “scrambles” to ensure every child gets a fair share of the loot. Beyond the hunt, the Lakes transform into a massive carnival with pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, inflatables and local food trucks. Admission to the event is free, but there is a nominal fee for parking and for some of the individual activities and rides.

Find details at https://santeelakes.com

California Wolf Center Tours in Julian: Weekends in April

Spring is an active time for wolves at the California Wolf Center in Julian, which offers guided tours each weekend in April. Guests learn about wolves and wolf conservation.

For reservations and details, visit https://californiawolfcenter.org.

Pianist Joyce Yang at Cuyamaca College April 9

Experience a world-class piano performance by Grammy nominee Joyce Yang as she returns to East County for the prestigious ECHO (East County Harmonics Organization) Chamber Music Series at Cuyamaca College’s Samuel M. Ciccati Performing Arts Center on April 9. Known for her stunning virtuosity, Yang will perform a curated program of masterpieces in an intimate theater designed specifically for classical music acoustics.

For tickets, visit echochambermusic.org

SDSU Pow wow April 11

SDSU will host its 54th annual pow wow on Saturday, April 11 starting at 11 a.m. The San Diego State University Pow Wow is a cultural and social event held annually to bring together the Native American community at SDSU. SDSU has the reputation of having one of the longest running pow wows ran by a university in California.

This event is open to the public and is a partnership between the Native Resource Center, the SDSU American Indian Studies Department, the Native American Student Alliance and the American Indian Alumni Chapter of SDSU.The pow wow, which is open to the public, will take place on the main SDSU Campus at 5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego.

Poway Center presents Steve Augeri (formerly of Journey) April 11

Steve Augeri, former lead singer for Journey, will perform a night of Journey’s greatest hits at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts starting at 7:30 p.m, on April 11. Journey hits to be performed include “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Faithfully.”

Tickets are available at https://powaycenter.com

San Diego County Libraries: Spring Break Reading Series April 13-17

The San Diego County Library system will hold its Spring Break Reading Series April 13-17. While students are away from the classroom for Spring Break, county libraries transform into hubs for “hands-on” learning and entertainment. Locations including El Cajon, Spring Valley. La Mesa, Rancho San Diego, Lakeside and more will feature a rotating schedule of local musicians, reptile shows, and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math workshops.

Look up local library events at https://sdcl.org

El Cajon’s Arbor Day Celebration April 18

The City of El Cajon invites community members and families to attend Spring Into El Cajon, a free community celebration of Arbor Day and the arrival of spring on Saturday, April 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Renette Park (935 Emerald Ave., El Cajon). This day of family-friendly activities focuses on sustainability, nature, and community connection.

The event will begin with a ceremonial tree planting. Throughout the day, families can explore a variety of interactive activities and educational opportunities centered around nature and sustainable living. Festive fun includes bounce houses, trackless train rides, story time sessions, crafts, live entertainment and a movie in the park.

For more information about Spring Into El Cajon and other recreation programs and events, visit www.elcajon.gov or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (619) 441-1754.

Charlie Puth at Viejas Arena April 22

Multi-platinum artist Charlie Puth will perform at the Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on April 22. He is currently touring his 2026 album, Whatever’s Clever!, but will also play classics, including “See You Again” and “Left and Right,” his collaboration with Jungkook of BTS. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://as.sdsu.edu/viejas_arena/

Sweet Pea Day at Summers Past Farm April 18

Summers Past Farms in Flinn Springs invites you to savor Sweet Pea Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 18. Take a nostalgic stroll through a towering, fragrant maze of multi-colored sweet peas grown on vintage-style trellises. This annual open house allows guests to wander the gardens at their own pace, cut their own fresh bouquet (just $5) and browse the farm’s boutique shop for handmade soaps and herbal treasures while the spring bloom peaks.

Find details at https://www.summerspastfarms.com

Southern California Ballet presents “Cinderella” April 18 in Poway

Southern California Ballet will present a magical staging of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella” on April 18 at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, with performances at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Danced to the beautiful music of Sergei Prokofiev, Cinderella aims to have audiences leave the theater believing in the true kindness of human spirit.

Website: https://powaycenter.com

Lilac Festival at Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures April 19 through May

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Santa Ysabel celebrates the short and sweet lilac season during its Lilac Festival, held each weekend from April 19 through the end of May. The air is filled with the scent of fresh lilacs, and the farm offers everything from lilac-infused lemonade and treats to fresh-cut stems you can take home. Visitors can also enjoy scenic hayrides, rustic hoedowns with live music, and old-time activities such as tomahawk throwing and archery.

Get all the fragrant details at https://www.fortcross.com

Lakeside Western Days, Parade & Rodeo April 23-26

Lakeside’s Western Days transforms the town into a scene from the Old West April 23-26. The Western Days Parade kicks off on Saturday, April 25 at 9:35 a.m. starting at Woodside Avenue and Winter Gardens Boulevard. The parade features more than 100 entries including equestrian teams, vintage tractors and the El Capitan High School band. The Lakeside Rodeo brings world-class Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association athletes for four days of bull riding, barrel racing and steer wrestling. Run by the all-volunteer El Capitan Stadium Association, proceeds fund Lakeside's youth programs, scholarships and school facilities.

Learn more at https://www.lakesiderodeo.com/ and https://lakesidechamber.org/western-days-parade

Spring Garden Festival & Butterfly Release April 25

The Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College will host its Spring Garden Festival and Butterly Release from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 25, a day dedicated to the beauty and importance of local pollinators. The festival features a massive plant sale -- perfect for anyone looking to build their own drought-tolerant sanctuary -- plus garden tours, informational booths with experts and local artisan vendors. The highlight of the day is the live butterfly release, where hundreds of Painted Lady butterflies are set free into the garden.

Get a full schedule of events at https://www.thegarden.org

East County Chamber Health Fair April 25

East County Chamber of Commerce brings its annual Health Fair to Grossmont Center in La Mesa from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., April 25, between Target and Regal Cinemas. The family-friendly fair features more than 40 exhibitors providing complimentary health screenings, including blood pressure, glucose and BMI checks, alongside interactive fitness demonstrations like yoga and karate. Attendees can also access resources on senior care, financial planning and emergency services or participate in the on-site San Diego Blood Bank drive.

Find more information at https://eastcountychamber.org

Adams Avenue Unplugged April 25

Adams Avenue Unplugged will take place on Saturday, April 25th, from noon to midnight, along Adams Avenue, from University Heights through Normal Heights to Kensington. This exceptional music walkabout is free and open to the public with the exception of the headliner artist, singer songwriter Alejandro Escovedo ($40 ticket).

Unplugged 2026 will feature 90 performances at 26 different venues including restaurants, bars, coffee houses, and the main stage located at the historic Normal Heights United Church. Adams Avenue businesses hope to treat musical aficionados and foodies to the rich neighborhood culture.

For the complete Unplugged line-up, schedule, VIP food & beer tickets, Headliner tickets and further info, please call (619) 282-7329, or visit the web at www.adamsavenueunplugged.com.





