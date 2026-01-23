Destination East County: Late January and February festivities to love

By Miriam Raftery

January 23, 2026 (San Diego’s East County) – Looking for some midwinter cheer? Upcoming events include ABBA and Bee Gees tribute concerts in El Cajon, Hawk Watch in Ramona, Of Mice and Men onstage in La Mesa, farm tours at Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Santa Ysabel, open mic night at Spacebar Café in La Mesa, a Chocolate Festival in Escondido, Cupids and Canines at Grossmont Center, a Laurel and Hardy Valentine-themed comedy night in El Cajon, Valentine teas in Julian, the Borrego Spring Golf Classic, and more.

Scroll down for details on all the most fun festivals and events coming up across San Diego County's inland region.

Bee Gees tribute concert Jan. 30

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees is a tribute concert at the Magnolia in El Cajon on Friday, Jan. 30 featuring the Australian group's classic disco hits, including "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever," "How Deep Is Your Love" and "Jive Talkin'.

For tickets and details, visit www.stayinalivetribute.com.

Hawk Watch in Ramona continues on Saturdays Jan. 24-Feb. 28

The Wildlife Research Institute’s Hawk Watch programs (free!) continue each Saturday from January 24 through February 28 at the Ramona Grasslands, starting at 10 a.m.

The program consists of a 90-minute to two-hour seated presentation featuring "ambassador" raptors and expert biologists. After the talk, attendees can participate in a self-guided roadside observation tour. Volunteers will be stationed with high-powered telescopes along a two-mile paved route to help visitors identify wild birds, including a Bald Eagle nest that has been active on the site since 2012.

For more information, visit https://www.wildlife-research.org/hawkwatch.

Abominable Snow Ball Jan. 28 in Poway

The City of Poway invites seniors to the Abominable Snow Ball on January 28th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mickey Cafagna Community Center’s Oak Hall. The event promises a musical journey across the decades, ranging from classic ballroom tangos to upbeat pop hits.

This event is organized by Friends of Poway Seniors and the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation. For details, visit https://poway.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4824.

Steinbeck’s ‘Of Mice and Men’ playing now at La Mesa’s Lamplighters Theatre Jan. 23-Feb. 1

Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa presents “Of Mice and Men,” based on the novel by Steinbeck, Fridays and Saturdays from January 23 through February 1.

A story of enduring friendship among migrants with a dream during the Great Depression, the play includes themes of economic migration, racism and prejudice. Though written 85 years ago, Steinbeck’s tale remains a parable of our times.

For show times and details, visit https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com/.

Fort Cross brings 'Old Timey' adventure to Julian region: Farm tour Jan. 31

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures near Julian will host a farm tour on January 31st. Once the guided portion of the tour wraps up, guests are encouraged to linger for an extra 30 minutes to an hour to explore the farm's hidden gems, including a lilac maze, tire swings and a dedicated jug band room for those feeling musical.

Participants ages 4 and up can test their hand at the archery range, master tomahawk throwing and take aim with paintballs at the farm's "Ghost Town" slingshot gallery. The adventure also includes two distinct animal experiences: an interactive reptile show and farm animal visits -- an educational meet-and-greet with the local livestock.

To sign up for a tour or find details, visit https://www.fortcross.com/farmtouradventure

A Night of Music and Friendship at La Mesa’s Spacebar Café Jan. 31

The Spacebar Café and Wine Bistro will host a curated evening of music and friendship starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 31.

The event will feature the sounds of local musicians Bob Warren, Gary Williams, David Jones and Doug Tyler, along with other local talent. The café offers a variety of foods and beverages, For more information on the café, visit https://atspacebar.com/

Find some puppy love at Cupids & Canines event at Grossmont Center Feb. 7

A week before Valentine's Day, the San Diego Animal Support Foundation will again help play matchmaker as the nonprofit transforms Grossmont Center in La Mesa into companion animal central for the group's 14th annual Cupids & Canines MEGA Pet Adoption Event.

From 11 a.m until 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 7, much of the inner corridors of the shopping center will be filled with more than two dozen animal rescue agencies seeking to pair hundreds of adoptable animals -- from dogs and cats to rabbits, turtles, tortoises and exotic birds -- with people looking to increase the amount of love in their homes.

For more information on Grossmont Center events, visit https://grossmontcenter.com/

Escondido Chocolate Festival Feb. 7

The Escondido Chocolate Festival is set for Feb 7, turning the city’s historic downtown into a literal moveable feast for those with a sweet tooth, a penchant for chocolate pairings and an appreciation for local flair.

Hosted by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the event is a self-guided "chocolate crawl" designed to help visitors ages 21 and up shop, eat and play their way through the heart of the city.

Passport" holders are provided a commemorative tasting glass, a drink wristband and a swag bag. A tasting map guides guests through nearly two dozen different stops inside local boutiques, restaurants and galleries where gourmet chocolates are paired with wine, craft beer or champagne. Nonalcoholic drinks are also available.

Find more delicious details at Escondido Chocolate Festival.

Laurel and Hardy Valentine-themed comedy night Feb. 7 in El Cajon

Saps at Sea, the San Diego Laurel and Hardy fan organization, will present February Valentine's Fun on Saturday, February 7 from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in El Cajon.

Films include "Me and My Pal" on Ollie’s wedding day, "Love Business" in whichJackie Cooper and Chubby Chaney both have a crush on their teacher, “Putting Pants on Philip,” the first Laurel and Hardy team film in which Ollie tries to get his kilt-wearing nephew to wear pants, and “Swiss Miss,” set in Switzerland and featuring Ollie’s rendition of “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.”

Find more information at the Saps at Sea San Diego group’s Facebook page.

ABBA tribute concert Feb. 10

Mania: The ABBA Tribute concert will bring the magic of Sweden's most famous musical export to El Cajon’s Magnolia theater on February 10. Formed in 1999, Mania has sold out theaters and concert halls across the globe, bringing the music of the beloved Swedish supergroup to more than three million people worldwide.

Audiences can expect to hear favorites including "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Mamma Mia" and "Take a Chance on Me."

Find tickets at www.maniatheshow.com.

Valentine teas in Julian Feb. 12-16

Julian Tea and Cottage Arts will host romantically inspired Valentine’s Teas February 12 through 16. The special set menu is a four course extravaganza starting with a cup of tomato basil soup, then a variety of finger sandwiches and savories, followed by a scone with curd, jam and whipped cream, and the grand finale is a luscious dessert tray. Vegetarian and gluten-free versions are available with advance notice.

For reservations and details, go to https://juliantea.com/

Borrego Spring Golf Classic Feb. 20

The 27th annual Borrego Springs Golf Classic tees off on February 20 at the de Anza Country Club. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, with every dollar raised going directly toward supporting the Borrego Springs Branch.

The event will be a scramble-style format and on-course games. There is also a "Paint & Sip" creative experience at the country club at, plus lunch, an auction and awards ceremony.

To register or get more information, visit https://www.sdyouth.org/event/borrego-springs-golf-classic/