DIGITAL.COM SURVEY FINDS S 43 PERCENT OF AMERICANS PLAN TO START A BUSINESS IN 2022, AND ONE-THIRD ARE FIRST -TIME ENTREPRENEURS

Retail, finance, and information technology are among the most popular industries to start a new business this year

East County News Service

Photo: CC via Bing

January 22, 2022 (San Diego) – Workers are leaving jobs at a record pace amid the pandemic, as CNBC recently reported. Fear of COVID, burnout over job stresses, and a desire to work remotely are likely all factors. But where are those workers going? While some have found jobs elsewhere or dropped out of the workforce, others are starting up their own businesses – a trend that appears poised to accelerate in 2022.

A new survey by Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, examined entrepreneurship in America and key factors influencing startups, generating responses from 1,250 adults and highlights trends across various industries.

The study shows that 2 in 5 people plan to start a business this year. Forty-seven percent of Americans who want to start a business are currently working for an employer, 34 percent are self-employed, and 19 percent are unemployed. Fifty-five percent of aspiring new business owners will leave their current jobs within the next 12 months.

According to the survey, most future business owners who plan to leave their jobs are from the health care, construction, education, and finance industries. Employees in the health care and social assistance industry account for 8 percent of aspiring entrepreneurs. Construction workers and education employees represent 8 percent and 7 percent of people who want to start a business respectively.

Sixty-two percent of respondents say they want to start a new business to earn more money. Forty-eight percent of entrepreneurs want to be their own boss, 47 percent want to pursue a passion, and 44 percent want more flexible work hours. Likewise, 31 percent of respondents want the flexibility of working remotely, while 29 percent are dissatisfied with their current jobs.

Research findings indicate that retail, business and finance, and computer and IT are the most popular industries for new business owners. Fifteen percent of aspiring entrepreneurs will launch a retail shop, 11 percent will start a business and finance company, and 10 percent want a startup in the computer and IT industry. Women are more likely to venture into retail and personal care services, but female entrepreneurs tend to start business & finance companies at the same rate as men. Thirteen percent of aspiring founders will focus on business & finance. In contrast, 18 percent of people over 35 plan to start a retail business.

Digital.com’s research team developed this report to gain insight into the startup boom and entrepreneurship in America. The survey was created and paid for by Digital.com and administered by Pollfish, the online survey platform on January 8, 2022. To access the complete report, please visit https://digital.com/2-in-5-americans-plan-on-starting-a-business-in-2022/.

To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.