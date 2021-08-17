DRIVER FLEES AFTER STRIKING PEDESTRIAN IN FATAL COLLISION IN VISTA

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

August 17, 2021 (Vista) - On Friday at about 8:58 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station responded to a hit and run collision near Sycamore Avenue and Green Oak Road in the city of Vista. Despite lifesaving efforts performed by nearby residents and the Vista Fire Department, the male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the pedestrian is currently unknown.

The driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene. The involved vehicle is believed to be similar to a 2000-2004 light brown Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows. The vehicle likely has at least one damaged/missing window and damage to the front bumper of the vehicle consistent with striking a pedestrian.

The Vista Traffic Unit will be handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Vista Traffic Division at 760-940-4556. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.