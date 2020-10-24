EAST COUNTY HIGHWAY AND TROLLEY STATION UPGRADES AMONG $830 MILLION IN PROJECTS APPROVED BY CALTANS

Source: CalTrans Source: CalTrans

October 24, 2020 (San Diego) -- The California Transportation Commission approved more than $830 million to repair highways and bridges and improve the state’s growing network of pedestrian, bicycle and mass transit routes. This investment includes more than $600 million in allocations for State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) projects, Caltrans’ “fix-it-first” program aimed at preserving the condition of the State Highway System.

“We are advancing projects that will keep our economy moving and improve access for all Californians,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This includes improving safety for cyclists and pedestrians, expanding public transportation and helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Projects approved in San Diego and Imperial counties include:

$720,000 to SANDAG for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System to design of additional platform and track at the El Cajon Transit Center, to allow for the Green and Orange lines to terminate at the El Cajon Transit Center and to relieve operational constraints currently impacting the entire line.

$4.8 million in San Diego County, on Routes 8, 67, and 79 at various locations to regrade existing hinges at end treatment platforms and upgrade guardrails and end treatments.

$24 million to install 15 miles of fiber optic communication lines along Interstate 5 to improve regional traffic operations and mobility near the United States/Mexico border.

$9.6 million install Intelligent Technology Statewide Border Wait Time, install a fiber optic cable network to facilitate an advanced traveler information connecting the San Diego and Imperial border network.

$3 million increase to build a bike trail adjacent to Interstate 805 between Palm Avenue in San Diego and Main Street in Chula Vista and a pedestrian bridge over the Otay River.

Supplemental allocation of $1 million for roadway improvements on State Route 98, between State Route 111 and Rockwood Road in Imperial County.

​The CTC approved more than $43 million for 18 complete streets projects that will augment existing state highway projects with additional bicycle and pedestrian safety features. This includes bike routes, enhanced crosswalks and sidewalk gap closures. Caltrans continues to seek input from stakeholders to select complete street projects for funding.

The California Transportation Commission also approved more than $36 million in funds for rail and mass transit projects, including freight, intercity rail and bus services. This investment includes $30 million for the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program, enhances the movement of goods along corridors with high freight volume through projects that improve state highways, local roads, freight rail systems, port facilities and truck corridors.