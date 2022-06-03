EASTBOUND I-8 CLOSURES AT SR-67 BEGIN MONDAY, JUNE 6 TO WEDNESDAY, 8

Motorists advised to allow additional travel time for lane closures and detours

Source: Caltrans

June 3, 2022 (El Cajon) - Construction crews will reduce lanes on Interstate 8 (I-8) at State Route 67 (SR-67)/Magnolia Avenue Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for ongoing electrical work, according to Caltrans. At least one lane will remain open for traffic. The work is part of the I-8/SR-67 Bridge Repair Project.

I-8 and SR-67 connectors will also be closed at this time with the following detours in place:

Connector closure—Eastbound I-8 connector to northbound SR-67/Broadway: Take the northbound SR-67connector and exit onto Bradley Avenue. Travel east to Mollison Avenue then south to Broadway.

Connector closure—Southbound SR-67 connector to eastbound I-8: Detour southbound SR-67 to westbound I-8, exit onto West Main Street, to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

The closures include the following ramp:

Ramp closure—Eastbound I-8 off-ramp to southbound Magnolia Avenue : Detour eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-67, exit onto Bradley Avenue east to Mollison Avenue south to Madison Avenue west to Magnolia Avenue.

Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.

The construction schedule is subject change due to weather, traffic incidents or other construction considerations.

