ECM PADRES REPORT: BIG BATS AND BIG OFFENSE ALLOW PADRES TO TAKE SERIES AGAINST CARDS

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 15, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night’s game one against the Cardinals was a very good game that the Padres were able to snag. They were looking for a series win tonight with Adam Wainwright on the mound for St. Louis against Chris Paddack.

The Padres got started early again with Tommy Pham’s two-run line drive homer to left in the first to give San Diego a 2-0 lead after one.

Ha-Seong Kim added on in the second with a solo homer to left center and the Padres led 3-0 after two.

Austin Nola put the dagger in the Redbirds early with a three-run line blast to right in the third and the Padres led 6-0 after three.

As in last night’s game, Yadier Molina put the Cardinals on the board in the fourth with a solo homer to right just over the wall and the Padres’ lead was cut to 6-1 after four.

Nolan Arenado helped the Cards creep a little closer in the sixth with a solo blast to left center, his eighth of the year. The Padres still led 6-2.

In the home half of the sixth, Manny Machado alleviated some fears with a single up the middle with runners at the corners that scored John Andreoli. Patrick Kivlehan singled on a grounder to left center to score Trent Grisham. Nola doubled on a long line drive to left to score Machado. Brian O’Grady hit a sac groundout, allowing Kivlehan to score and the Padres were in double digits, leading 10-2 after six.

Harrison Bader hit a solo homer, his fourth of the year, to left in the seventh, but the Padres still led 10-3.

In the home half of the seventh, the Padres had runners at the corners again and Machado hit a sac fly that scored Andreoli. With the bases loaded, Nola singled to left on a line drive and two runs scored and the Padres took game two and the series in a commanding fashion with a 13-3 win. They move to 23-17.

UP NEXT

The finale will be played tomorrow at 4:08 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN. Kwang Hyun Kim starts for St. Louis against Ryan Weathers.

TRANSACTIONS