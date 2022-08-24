ECM PADRES REPORT: GUARDIANS SHUT OUT PADRES FOR SWEEP

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Ha-Seong Kim via @padres on Twitter
 
August 24, 2022 (San Diego) - Today’s rubber game against the Guardians was a chance to split.  Ex-Padres first round pick Cal Quantrill started for Cleveland against Blake Snell.
From the jump, it was bad.  Jose Ramirez hit solo homers in the first and fourth and Oscar Gonzalez hit one in the fourth too.  Luke Maile and Steven Kwan singled to score two runners and Josh Naylor and the Guardians led 6-0 after four.
 
Ramirez hit a deep sac fly to center in the seventh to score Kwan and the Guardians swept the Padres with a 7-0 win.
 
UP NEXT
 
The Padres get another day off before going to Kansas City for more interleague play.  Game one against the Royals on Friday is at 5:10 p.m. and will be part of MLB.tv’s free game of the day package.  starts against Kris Bubic for Kansas City.
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon