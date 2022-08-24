ECM PADRES REPORT: GUARDIANS SHUT OUT PADRES FOR SWEEP

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Ha-Seong Kim via @padres on Twitter

August 24, 2022 (San Diego) - Today’s rubber game against the Guardians was a chance to split. Ex-Padres first round pick Cal Quantrill started for Cleveland against Blake Snell.

From the jump, it was bad. Jose Ramirez hit solo homers in the first and fourth and Oscar Gonzalez hit one in the fourth too. Luke Maile and Steven Kwan singled to score two runners and Josh Naylor and the Guardians led 6-0 after four.

Ramirez hit a deep sac fly to center in the seventh to score Kwan and the Guardians swept the Padres with a 7-0 win.

