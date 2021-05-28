ECM PADRES REPORT: IT TOOK ONE MORE EXTRA, BUT PADRES ELIMINATE ASTROS IN 11

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 28, 2021 (Houston) - After a decent series in Milwaukee where the Padres split with the Brewers, they found themselves in Houston for the weekend to face the Astros. Dinelson Lamet started tonight’s game one against Framber Valdez for Houston.

We were tied until the third when Tommy Pham launched a solo homer to right and the Padres led 1-0 after three.

But the Astros erased that lead quickly with Chas McCormick’s two-run bomb to left in the fourth and Houston led 2-1 after four.

It took Fernando Tatis Jr. until the eighth inning to tie it with a shot to left field and we were tied at two after eight and once again, we were going to extras for the third straight night.

And once again, the Padres broke the ice in extras in the 10th with Manny Machado’s double lined down the line in right to score Pham and the Padres led 3-2.

But the Astros weren’t as easy as the Brewers. McCormick hit a sac fly on a line to right in the home half of the 10th to score Alex Bregman and we went to the 11th tied at three.

Rinse, lather, repeat. Ha-Seong Kim singled to short left to score Jurickson Profar in the 11th. Pham singled to right on a line to score Victor Caratini. Jake Cronenworth grounded a ball to right to score Kim. Tatis Jr. hit a sac fly to right to score Machado. Wil Myers doubled to left on a line to score Cronenworth. Profar grounded up the middle to score two and get the Pads into double digits. They caked on seven runs to take game one in extras in a blaze of scoring with a 10-3 win. They move to 33-19.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 1:10 p.m. Yu Darvish starts against Jake Odorizzi for Houston.

