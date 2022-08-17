ECM PADRES REPORT: KIM COMES UP BIG IN MIA

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 17, 2022 (Miami) - Today was just a game for fun since the Marlins have taken the series. Mike Clevinger started against Pablo Lopez for Miami.

Fans were wondering where this was the first two games of the series because Jake Cronenworth hit a huge grand slam in the first, Ha-Seong Kim doubled to score Trent Grisham and Jon Berti doubled to score Joey Wendle in the home half and the Padres led 5-1 after one.

The Fish attacked in the fourth with a single up the middle by Jacob Stallings that scored Nick Fortes. The Padres still led 5-2 after four.

The Padres answered right away in the fifth with a sac groundout by Brandon Drury that scored Juan Soto. Wendle cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth with a double to center that scored Brian Anderson and the Padres led 6-3 after five.

Kim scored on a passed ball in the eighth and doubled in the ninth to score three and the Padres saved a sweep with a 10-3 win

UP NEXT