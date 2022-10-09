ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES ADVANCE TO NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES WITH SHUTOUT WIN OVER METS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove via @padres on Twitter

October 9, 2022 (New York) - It all comes down to this. Both the Padres and the Mets are vying to advance to the National League Division Series. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Chris Bassitt for New York.

Austin Nola singled in the second to score two and the Padres struck first, leading 2-0 after two.

Trent Grisham added on with a single in the fourth that scored Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres led 3-0 after four.

Manny Machado singled in the fifth that scored Jurickson Profar and the Padres led 4-0 after five.

Juan Soto added the finishing touches in the eighth with a two-RBI single and the Padres punched their ticket to the National League Division Series with a 6-0 win in New York.

UP NEXT