ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP FOURTH STRAIGHT

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s homer wasn't enough for a win. Via @padres on Twitter

July 5, 2021 (San Diego) - After two dismal series in Cincinnati and Philly, the Padres greet another NL East foe tonight in the Nationals for four games at home at Petco. Jon Lester started against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

The Nationals welcomed the Padres home with a solo homer by Trea Turner in the first and Washington led 1-0 after one.

Lester worked some pitcher magic in the second with a single to center that was dropped by Trent Grisham to score a run. Alcides Escobar followed that up with a sac bunt that scored Victor Robles. Juan Soto followed with a sac fly to score Lester and Josh Bell hit a single to score Escobar and the Nats jumped to a 5-0 lead after two.

The Padres got on the board when they loaded the bases and Grisham was hit by a pitch in the third to score Jake Cronenworth. Ha-Seong Kim doubled to score two and the Nats led 5-3 after three.

The Padres got to within one on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s solo blast to left. Wil Myers tied the game with a double that scored Cronenworth and we were tied at five after four.

But the Nationals reclaimed the lead in the seventh with a solo homer from Bell to go up 6-5 after seven.

The Nats extended the lead in the eighth on Escobar’s double that scored Robles and Washington took a good game one by a score of 7-5. The Padres fall to 50-37.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. A pitcher yet to be named for the Nationals will start against Ryan Weathers.

TRANSACTIONS