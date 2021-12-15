EL CAJON POLICE SEEK TOW TRUCK DRIVER ACCUSED OF ARSON

By Miriam Raftery

Photo courtesy of ECM news partner 10 News

December 15, 2021 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police seek public help to locate Burton Kanehailua, 29, a tow truck driver wanted for allegedly setting fire to C&D Towing before fleeing in a stolen C&D flatbed tow truck, which is a 2016 Dodge Ram 5500. He is also known to drive an older-model white Volvo station wagon.

The suspect weighs about 320 pounds, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Last night at 11 p.m., Kanehailua reportedly entered his employer’s business after hours, carrying a gas can. “An employee was able to flee the building before the suspect poured what appeared to be gasoline inside an office and set the building on fire. The suspect then fled the scene in a flatbed C & D tow-truck, which he stole from the tow yard,” says Lieutenant Randy Soulard with El Cajon Police.

No one was in the building and no injuries occurred, but the arson caused extensive damage to the building.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving this crime. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Kanehailua are encouraged to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or on-line at SDCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.