EL CAJON SEIZE LARGE CACHE OF WEAPONS INCLUDING OVER 100 FIREARMS, GHOST GUNS, AND ARMOR-PIERCING AMMO

By Miriam Raftery

July 3, 2021 (El Cajon) – A paroled felon prohibited from possessing firearms was arrested on June 28 by El Cajon Police after officers found a massive arsenal of weapons at his home in unincorporated El Cajon.

“Many of the firearms found in Fencl’s home are illegal to possess in the state of California and other parts of the United States,” says Lt. Randy Soulard with El Cajon Police.

Back on April 23, ECPD officers conducting a traffic stop found John Fencl, 60, in possession of a loaded, concealed “ghost” firearm and arrested him. They found he was on parole for a prior weapons violation of possessing a loaded firearm. As a parole condition, Fencl had been banned from owning firearms. He was released on bail, with a pending court date of August 31.

Believing Fencl may have additional firearms at his home, on June 28 detectives from the El Cajon Police Department conducted a prohibited persons probation check at his home, related to his previous weapons violations.

Upon arrival, detectives contacted Fencl outside of his residence and searched him, finding a concealed firearm designed to fire blanks, a violation of his probation.

“A search of Fencl’s residence revealed a large cache of illegal firearms, as well as body armor, a tear gas grenade, silencers, and several thousands of rounds of various ammunition,” says Lt. Soulard. “Some of this ammunition included incendiary, tracer, and armor-piercing ammunition.”

He adds, “The firearms recovered included over 100 rifles, assault rifles, shotguns, and handguns. At least eight of these firearms were functional, un-serialized “ghost guns”. Also in the home were numerous machining tools believed to be used in the manufacturing of firearms.

Fencl was booked into County Jail on numerous felonies including illegal firearms, possession of firearm silencers, and illegal assault weapon sales. Fencl was also charged with committing a felony while on bail.