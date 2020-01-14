EL CAJON TEEN KILLED IN LAKESIDE CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

January 14, 2020 (Lakeside) – A teen driver in a Chevrolet Silverado with three teenage passengers struck a tree in Lakeside on January 11, killing the driver and seriously injuring one of the passengers.

According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed at 10:45 p.m. on Willow Road westbound, east of Ashwood Street, when he lost control and struck a large tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The right front passenger, also a 16-year-old male from El Cajon, suffered major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital via ambulance.

Two passengers in the back seat, a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, were not reportedly not seriously injured.

At this time, it is unclear if alcohol and or drugs were a factor in this collision. If you have questions or need further information, please contact Officer Travis Garrow at (619) 401-2000.