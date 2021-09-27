ESCONDIDO ARTS ASSOCIATION HOSTS ARTISTS' RECEPTION OCT. 9

East County News Service

September 27, 2021 (Escondido) - The public is invited to the monthly Escondido Art Association artists’ reception held at the Artists Gallery at 121 W. Grand Avenue, Escondido, on Saturday, October 9 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Come on by the gallery, meet the artists and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

All artwork in the gallery will be 10% off all day from 11 a.m. until closing.

The EAA is an all-volunteer non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to promote the arts in North County San Diego.  New members are welcome and may visit our website escondidoartassociation.com, email the at eaa121grand@gmail.com, or call the Artists Gallery (442) 317-0980, for more info.

