ESTELLA COUNTY PARK OPENS IN CASA DE ORO

East County News Service

January 1, 2021 (Spring Valley) -- On Friday, Dec. 18, the County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation opened Estrella County Park in San Diego’s Casa de Oro community.

Open sunrise to sunset, the attractions on this 6.64-acre property have been built into the hillside. A trail zig-zags from a kiosk at the top of the hill to picnic tables and an amphitheater at the bottom. A suspension bridge, log wall, climbing tree stump and several slides pull attention further down the hill to swings and a nautically-themed sandpit. These nature play features use natural elements to create unique play spaces that stimulate and encourage cognitive skills, critical thinking, problem solving and improved concentration.

The park design also preserves natural wetland space, as well as providing a much-needed place for children to play and area residents to walk dogs on leashes, amid a pandemic when few other recreational opportunities are available.

The land has been owned by the County since 1977, but the park project was put on hold for decades until funding was available.

Creating community parks has long been a priority to Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who retires later this week due to term limits. Jacob was present at the park opening, and speaks about this new addition to East County in the county’s video.

