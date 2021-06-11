EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NEXT WEEK, HIGH FIRE DANGER

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

June 11, 2021 (San Diego) – The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning starting Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17 across Southern California. Breezes along with dry conditions will lead to elevated fire weather conditions each afternoon.

Potential record-breaking temperatures are forecast, with low deserts reaching 115 to 120 degrees and high deserts 110 to 112 degrees. San Diego County’s valleys could reach up to 101 degrees, mountains up to 95 degrees, and beaches up to 84 degrees.

Soaring temperatures mean increased risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those involved in outdoor activities and vulnerable individuals.

To reduce risk, drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on friends and neighbors – and never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle – not even for a few minutes.

The County website so far does not list any cool zones open. However, East County Magazine has reached out to County officials to ask that cool zones be opened. If we receive a response we will update this article accordingly.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.