Extreme heat watch issued for coming week

East County News Service

March 14, 2026 (San Diego’s East County) – An extreme heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for San Diego County over the next week. Temperatures will start to climb Sunday, with high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above normal starting Tuesday. By mid-week, temperatures above 100 degrees are forecast, with potential to break record high temperatures.

There is a high risk for heat-related illnesses for people, pets and livestock. Stay well hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the heat wave. Those without access to air conditioning can visit a county library, community center, or indoor mall.

Overnight low temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal, in the 60s or even 70s in places.