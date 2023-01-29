FIND PUPPY LOVE AND A DOGGONE GOOD TIME AT FIDO FEST: FEB. 25 IN SANTEE

By Miriam Raftery

January 29, 2023 (Santee) – Fido Fest, the largest dog festival in East County, will be presented by the city of Santee on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dog adoptions, giveaways, a dog agility course, costume contest and much more will be available at the free event held at Town Center Community Park East (550 Park Center Drive).

Activities include:

Dog adoptions and exhibitors

Interactive zone with agility course, hay bale mountain, off-leash tennis ball mania and doggie cake walk

“Arfs and Crafts” area including Pawcasso, doggie temporary tattoos, treat finder,

Costume contest with prizes for smallest dog, biggest dog and best trick

Microchipping ($10) and Pet Licensing for a small fee provided by the San Diego Humane Society (Copy of rabies certificate required for licensing)

A Shelter Donation Drive will help local non-profit shelters. Bring an item and be entered to win great doggie gift baskets. Most-needed items are:

Leashes, collars and harnesses in large, medium and small



Soft type E-Collars



New unopened food



New toys



Pet store gift cards



Washable Potty Pads



Fish Oil



Glucosamine Supplements

Fido Fest is sponsored by:



GTM Discount General Stores



Camp Bow Wow El Cajon



Tito's Handmade Vodka



Allegiance Heating, Air Conditioning & Solar



FURology Pet Spaw

For a fur-tastic time, follow these rules:

No female dogs in heat

Dogs attending must be social and friendly with other dogs and people

Dogs attending must be comfortable in crowds

Dogs who display aggressive behavior, as determined by the City of Santee volunteers or staff, will be asked to leave

Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. This means puppies must be over 4 months old and have completed their full set of puppy vaccinations, including rabies.

All dogs must be kept on a leash, no longer than 6 feet, at all times

Dogs must be ready to have a good time, exhibited by lots of tail wagging!

Find full details for visitors as well as vendor booths and adoption/rescue applications at www.FidoFestSantee.com.