FIND PUPPY LOVE AND A DOGGONE GOOD TIME AT FIDO FEST: FEB. 25 IN SANTEE

By Miriam Raftery
January 29, 2023 (Santee) – Fido Fest, the largest dog festival in East County, will be presented by the city of Santee on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dog adoptions, giveaways, a dog agility course, costume contest and much more will be available at the free event held at Town Center Community Park East (550 Park Center Drive).
Activities include:
- Dog adoptions and exhibitors
- Interactive zone with agility course, hay bale mountain, off-leash tennis ball mania and doggie cake walk
- “Arfs and Crafts” area including Pawcasso, doggie temporary tattoos, treat finder,
- Costume contest with prizes for smallest dog, biggest dog and best trick
- Microchipping ($10) and Pet Licensing for a small fee provided by the San Diego Humane Society (Copy of rabies certificate required for licensing)
- A Shelter Donation Drive will help local non-profit shelters. Bring an item and be entered to win great doggie gift baskets. Most-needed items are:
Leashes, collars and harnesses in large, medium and small
Soft type E-Collars
New unopened food
New toys
Pet store gift cards
Washable Potty Pads
Fish Oil
Glucosamine Supplements
Fido Fest is sponsored by:
GTM Discount General Stores
Camp Bow Wow El Cajon
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Allegiance Heating, Air Conditioning & Solar
FURology Pet Spaw
For a fur-tastic time, follow these rules:
- No female dogs in heat
- Dogs attending must be social and friendly with other dogs and people
- Dogs attending must be comfortable in crowds
- Dogs who display aggressive behavior, as determined by the City of Santee volunteers or staff, will be asked to leave
- Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. This means puppies must be over 4 months old and have completed their full set of puppy vaccinations, including rabies.
- All dogs must be kept on a leash, no longer than 6 feet, at all times
- Dogs must be ready to have a good time, exhibited by lots of tail wagging!
Find full details for visitors as well as vendor booths and adoption/rescue applications at www.FidoFestSantee.com.
Recent comments