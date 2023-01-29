FIND PUPPY LOVE AND A DOGGONE GOOD TIME AT FIDO FEST: FEB. 25 IN SANTEE

By Miriam Raftery

January 29, 2023 (Santee) – Fido Fest, the largest dog festival in East County, will be presented by the city of Santee on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dog adoptions, giveaways, a dog agility course, costume contest and much more will be available at the free event held at Town Center Community Park East (550 Park Center Drive).

Activities include:

 

  • Dog adoptions and exhibitors
  • Interactive zone with agility course, hay bale mountain, off-leash tennis ball mania and doggie cake walk
  • “Arfs and Crafts” area including Pawcasso, doggie temporary tattoos, treat finder,
  • Costume contest with prizes for smallest dog, biggest dog and best trick
  • Microchipping ($10) and Pet Licensing for a small fee provided by the San Diego Humane Society (Copy of rabies certificate required for licensing)
  • A Shelter Donation Drive will  help local non-profit shelters. Bring an item and be entered to win great doggie gift baskets. Most-needed items are:

 

Leashes, collars and harnesses in large, medium and small

Soft type E-Collars

New unopened food

New toys

Pet store gift cards

Washable Potty Pads

Fish Oil

Glucosamine Supplements

 

Fido Fest is sponsored by:

GTM Discount General Stores

Camp Bow Wow El Cajon

Tito's Handmade Vodka

Allegiance Heating, Air Conditioning & Solar

FURology Pet Spaw

 

 For a fur-tastic time, follow these rules:

 

  • No female dogs in heat
  • Dogs attending must be social and friendly with other dogs and people
  • Dogs attending must be comfortable in crowds
  • Dogs who display aggressive behavior, as determined by the City of Santee volunteers or staff, will be asked to leave
  • Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. This means puppies must be over 4 months old and have completed their full set of puppy vaccinations, including rabies.
  • All dogs must be kept on a leash, no longer than 6 feet, at all times
  • Dogs must be ready to have a good time, exhibited by lots of tail wagging!

 

Find full details for visitors as well as vendor booths and adoption/rescue applications at www.FidoFestSantee.com.

 


