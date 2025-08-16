FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: AUGUST IS NATIONAL IMMUNIZATION MONTH

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

This is no shot in the dark

August 16, 2025 (San Diego) -- Viruses and bacteria that cause illness and death still exist and can be passed on to those who are not properly vaccinated reminds Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna. The Center for Disease Control recognizes August as National Immunization month.

Infants and the elderly are at greater risk for serious infections and complications, but vaccine-preventable diseases can strike anyone. Approximately 50,000 adults die each year from vaccine-preventable diseases in the US.

Make sure your children are up to date on vaccines before sending them back to school. School-age children, from preschoolers to college students, need vaccines. Shots may hurt a little, but the diseases they can prevent are a lot worse.

It’s important to remember handwashing is like a “do-it-yourself” vaccine – it involves five simple and effective steps (think Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse, Dry) so you can stay healthy. Regular handwashing, particularly before and after certain activities, is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others.

Contact your local health department or physician for more information.

https://www.aai.org/About/National-Immunization-Awareness-Month

