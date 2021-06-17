FLEX ALERT FRIDAY: RESIDENTS ASKED TO CONSERVE POWER AND HELP PREVENT OUTAGES

By Miriam Raftery

July 8, 2021 (San Diego) -- The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, has declared a statewide Flex Alert from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, in anticipation of extreme heat forecast Saturday through Monday.

All residents in Californiaare asked to conserve electricity to reduce strain on the system and help prevent power outages. To do so, set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off lights when not in use. Cal-ISO officials also recommend pre-cooling your home in the morning before the alert begins and keeping window coverings closed to keep hot sun out.

Temperatures up to 120 degrees in the deserts and close to 100 in the mountains are forecast, with lows dipping only into the high 80s or 90s.