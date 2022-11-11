FREE ADMISSION TO NATIONAL PARKS ON VETERANS DAY

East County News Service

November 11, 2022 (San Diego) - Starting this Veterans’ Day, members of the U.S. military, veterans and Gold Star Families can be admitted free to all national parks.

A free lifetime Military Pass is available for Gold Star Families and US military veterans. A free annual Military Pass is available for current US military members and their dependents. The passes provide free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.

National Park Service Director Chuck Sams says, "This is a small token of appreciation for veterans who have bravely dedicated their lives to defending our freedom.”

In a press release, the National Park Service states, “ "The free Military Pass is a way to thank current US military members and their dependents, Gold Star Families, and US military veterans for their support of our country and to encourage them to explore recreational opportunities on their public lands and waters.”

The pass covers entrance fees to the parks and standard amenity fees, the NPS said, but it does not cover "expanded amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, transportation, special recreation permits, reservation fees or special tours."

Passes can be obtained on the United States Geological Survey website (https://store.usgs.gov/MilitaryPass)