Fundraiser to help Marine’s family devastated by crash that killed daughter, 8, near Julian: accused DUI driver charged with murder and faces deportation

East County News Service

December 31, 2025 (Julian) – An online fundraiser at GoFundMe has been set up to help Oscar Cruz Acencio, a U.S. Marine, and his family. On November 30, the family was traveling on San Felipe Road near Julian when a Tacoma truck crossed the center line and hit their vehicle head-on, killing their 8-year-old daughter, Arya. Acencio, his wife, and their two other children, ages 4 and 5, were all hospitalized with serious injuries.

The GoFundMe page for the Acencio family states, “This heartbreaking event happened at a time when the family was already in transition. As they were preparing to leave the Marine Corps and begin the next chapter of their lives, all their belongings were packed and on the road. Now, with nothing but what they had with them that day, they are facing the unimaginable: recovering from life-altering injuries while grieving the loss of a precious child. We are asking for help so this family can focus on healing, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, without the crushing worry of how they will manage basic needs.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Reach Air Medical Services, and Mercy Air all responded to the tragic crash, working to extricate victims and transport the survivors to area hospitals. The Tacoma also struck a Ford truck towing a trailer, which caught fire.

The Tacoma driver, Bryan Rodriguez, was an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, living in Oceanside. He was previously charged twice with driving under the influence in 2020 and 2021. In 2023, an immigration judge ordered him to be deported, but he failed to leave the country.

He now faces felony charges including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and DUI causing injury with prior DUIs within 10 years.

“Now an innocent life has been lost in a tragedy that could have been prevented,” ICE stated on social media.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has indicated it would put an immigration detainer on Rodriguez, who will face a hearing January 7.