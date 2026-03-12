German Cabaret returns to El Cajon with 'No Train to Anywhere'

East County News Service East County News Service

March 12, 2026 (El Cajon) -- The German Theater Group San Diego has announced its 2026 production, a German-language cabaret titled "Es fährt kein Zug nach irgendwo" (There is no train to anywhere), scheduled for a two-show run this April.

The performances will take place at the German American Societies of San Diego headquarters 1017 S. Mollison Ave. in El Cajon at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26. Organizers noted that tickets for the annual event typically sell out in advance.

The production follows the tradition of German Kabarett -- a distinct theatrical form that blends social satire, sketches, music and poetry. Unlike American-style stand-up, German cabaret often utilizes a full ensemble to offer humorous and critical reflections on contemporary life and politics.

The San Diego ensemble, operating under the artistic direction of founder Astrid Ronke, has grown from 13 members at its 2016 inception to today's more than 30 actors, vocalists and volunteers.

The German Theater Group is a branch of the German American Societies of San Diego, a nonprofit cultural organization. While the performances are conducted in German, the group’s lively musical numbers and physical comedy often attract a diverse audience ranging from native speakers to students of the language.