GIARDINO IS OPEN FOR THANKSGIVING, ALSO OFFERS TURKEY FEAST TO GO

East County News Service

You can pre-order Thanksgiving to-go, and enjoy in the comfort of your home.

October 27, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – If you don’t want to cook at home this Thanksgiving Day, Giardino’s Neighborhood Cucina will be open for dine-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for turkey with all the fixings or some less-traditional entrée options. Or opt for take-home Thanksgiving Day specials including prime rib, short rib, butternut squash ravioli and oxtail cannelloni entrees, plus dozens of family-style dishes.