GOLDE STATE STIMULUS CHECKS COMING SOON FOR SOME CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS

Source: Assemblymember Akilah Weber
November 2, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- As many Californians struggle financially during the pandemic, the Golden State Stimulus program continues to provide cash assistance to those who were affected. Eligible Californians earning between $30,000 to $75,000 a year can soon expect to see the stimulus payments.
To qualify, you must:
- Have filed your 2020 Taxes by October 15, 2021.
- Have a California Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $1-$75k
- Have wages of $0 - $75k for the 2020 tax year.
- Be a California resident for more than half the 2020 tax year and on date payment is issued
- Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer
Disbursement of stimulus payments is dependent upon the last 3 digits of the zip code on your tax return.
Please refer to the chart below:
|
ZIP CODE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
ZIP CODE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
000 – 044
|
10/6 – 10/27
|
585 – 719
|
11/29 – 12/17
|
045 – 220
|
10/18 – 11/5
|
720 – 927
|
12/13 – 12/31
|
221 – 375
|
11/1 – 11/19
|
928 – 999
|
12/27 – 1/11
|
376 – 584
|
11/15 – 12/3
|
|
For more information about the Golden State Stimulus payments, visit: https://www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/golden-state-stimulus/gss-ii.html
Assemblymember Akilah Weber indicates that her staff stands ready to assist constituents who need help with this or other state needs. You can call her office at (619) 531-7913.
