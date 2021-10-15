GOLDE STATE STIMULUS CHECKS COMING SOON FOR SOME CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS

Source: Assemblymember Akilah Weber

November 2, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- As many Californians struggle financially during the pandemic, the Golden State Stimulus program continues to provide cash assistance to those who were affected. Eligible Californians earning between $30,000 to $75,000 a year can soon expect to see the stimulus payments.





To qualify, you must:

Have filed your 2020 Taxes by October 15, 2021. Have a California Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $1-$75k Have wages of $0 - $75k for the 2020 tax year. Be a California resident for more than half the 2020 tax year and on date payment is issued Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer

Disbursement of stimulus payments is dependent upon the last 3 digits of the zip code on your tax return.

Please refer to the chart below:





ZIP CODE PAYMENT DATE ZIP CODE PAYMENT DATE 000 – 044 10/6 – 10/27 585 – 719 11/29 – 12/17 045 – 220 10/18 – 11/5 720 – 927 12/13 – 12/31 221 – 375 11/1 – 11/19 928 – 999 12/27 – 1/11 376 – 584 11/15 – 12/3





For more information about the Golden State Stimulus payments, visit: https://www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/golden-state-stimulus/gss-ii.html





Assemblymember Akilah Weber indicates that her staff stands ready to assist constituents who need help with this or other state needs. You can call her office at (619) 531-7913.