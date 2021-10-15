GOLDE STATE STIMULUS CHECKS COMING SOON FOR SOME CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS

Source: Assemblymember Akilah Weber 

November 2, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- As many Californians struggle financially during the pandemic, the Golden State Stimulus program continues to provide cash assistance to those who were affected. Eligible Californians earning between $30,000 to $75,000 a year can soon expect to see the stimulus payments.

To qualify, you must:

  1. Have filed your 2020 Taxes by October 15, 2021.
  2. Have a California Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $1-$75k
  3. Have wages of $0 - $75k for the 2020 tax year.
  4. Be a California resident for more than half the 2020 tax year and on date payment is issued
  5. Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer

Disbursement of stimulus payments is dependent upon the last 3 digits of the zip code on your tax return. 

 

Please refer to the chart below:

 

ZIP CODE

PAYMENT DATE

ZIP CODE

PAYMENT DATE

000 – 044

10/6 – 10/27

585 – 719

11/29 – 12/17

045 – 220

10/18 – 11/5

720 – 927

12/13 – 12/31

221 – 375

11/1 – 11/19

928 – 999

12/27 – 1/11

376 – 584

11/15 – 12/3

 

 

 

For more information about the Golden State Stimulus payments, visit: https://www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/golden-state-stimulus/gss-ii.html 

 

Assemblymember Akilah Weber indicates that her staff stands ready to assist constituents who need help with this or other state needs. You can call her office at (619) 531-7913.

