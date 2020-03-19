GROSSMOSNT HOSPITAL HOSTS “MAN CAVE” MONTHLY MEN’S CANCER SUPPORT GROUP

East County News Service

March 19, 2020 (La Mesa) - Sharp Hospital Cancer Center in La Mesa hosts a monthly men’s cancer support group called the “Man Cave” on the second Wednesday each month from 5:30-7 p.m.

The group is open to all men cancer patients regardless of where you get treatment and what type of cancer you have, whether you have just been diagnosed, in treatment, post treatment or have a family member going through cancer.

Meetings are held at the Long Cancer Center in front of Grossmont Hospital. Snacks are provided.

For more information, call Linda Hutkin-Slade at 619-740-5531 or email at Linda.hutkin-slade@sharp.com.