GUHSD SPECIAL GOVERNING BOARD SUPERINTENDENT MEETING

By Alexander J. Schorr

Photos: Left: GEA President James Messina, Kristen Lapprell and Noah Green.

Right: Leadership associates Rich Thome and William Banning

April 2, 2025 (El Cajon) -- On March 31 at 4:00 p.m., the GUHSD Governing Board convened a special meeting to discuss the hiring process of a new superintendent to replace the retiring Mike Fowler. The meeting was held at the Grossmont High School Event Theatre where Board President Dr. Gary Woods called to order the agenda for discussion, and Senior Executive Assistant Jodi Hostetler introduced rules for speaking. Attendees were required to obtain a ticket for participation in the audience chamber.

There were around 40 people present, and a small group of participants spoke for three minutes each concerning the hiring of a potential superintendent.

James Messina, president of the Grossmont Education Association(GEA), the teacher’s union for the district, spoke first. “Grossmont deserves the best possible superintendent to lead our district,” he said, emphasizing the importance of “collaborating with the educational community to improve Grossmont.” Messina added, “I would like someone who appreciates the CTE strands that our Grossmont District has built in the past, but we need a superintendent with a vision. Someone who is going to work with the unions and the parents to create excellent education.”

Kristen Loprell, a math teacher at Grossmont High School, referenced questions she herself asked students leadership roles and creating a better community prior to coming to the meeting. She shared quotes: “someone who listens to students, not just the teachers; I don’t know that you are listening to the teachers anyways, but will you listen to us? It feels like the board is not listening to anyone but themselves.”

Noah Green, an individual who previously worked closely with a superintendent on his student advisory council, stated, “A superintendent should show dedication towards the district student body; a superintendent should be someone who teaches us to have courage, conviction, and character, and embody these values for students to look up to.”

A woman named Robin expressed that in this community, “we are a profession that loves our teachers, loves our students, loves our community, and as we are looking forward here to hire somebody that creates the outreach for the new superintendent, we want somebody who shares some of these values. Values of community, values for diversity that we have in our students and in our family, and in our programs.”

Jason Balistreri took aim at the governing board directly. “The district claims to be guided by core values of caring, collaboration, and innovation. I urge you to seek a superintendent who truly embodies those values,” he said. ”Somebody who cares enough not to eliminate passionate educators who keep our schools [safe], who is collaborative enough to listen when an entire community, parents and students, speak out repeatedly against harmful cuts, and is innovative enough to lead, not follow, the short-sighted trend of dismantling library programs.”

Mary Davis advocated for Sandra Huezo, the current Acting Superintendent, to be a potential member, warning of “unions starting to take over.” Additionally, Maggie Kelly, a student board member of Grossmont High School, stated that this new superintendent should “have the same level of support as Ms. Huezo.”

After the speakers gave their input, Leadership Associates Rich Thome and William Banning addressed their requirements for the position. Rich Thomb stated, “The search is going quite well. We still have many days—18 days for folks to apply. We already have close to 22 applicants.” He illustrated that their hiring process involves reaching out through EdCal, “to find the best and brightest, to find the most qualified.”

The position requires someone with a Master’s Degree or higher, with a record of continuous learning, a deep understanding of budget and school finance, and experience leading a large organization through a period of significant change. The candidate must provide a fully completed application form, a letter of application, a resume, three professional references, and verification of degrees and credentials.

William Banning with Leadership Associates then made a seemingly contradictory statement, saying that when it comes to superintendents, acting or otherwise, seeking an application, “We’re not waiting for them to get their application in.” He added, “We’re moving quickly… to make certain that they understand the position.”

This sparked questions and concerns by both board members Chris Fite and Scott Eckert, who asked about expanding the hiring pool and utilizing more than just platforms like EdCal or even EdJoin.

The Governing Board has established a set timeline for its hiring process. The deadline for applications is April 8. In the week of May 5, consultants are required to complete comprehensive reference and background checks. The board will interview candidates in an all-day meeting on May 16 and select finalists, and at a determined time, the board will appoint the leading candidate.

No vote was cast, as the only agenda item was a discussion of hiring processes for the new superintendent role.