HIKER DIES ON TRAIL IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT, SECOND HIKER HOSPITALIZED AND FIREFIGHTER COLLAPSES DURING RESCUE

Photo courtesy of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

June 23, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – A hike in Palm Canyon within Anza-Borrego Desert State Park turned deadly Saturday afternoon. Medics were called to rescue a pair of hikers in distress around 12:40 p.m. Cal Fire Captain Frank LoCoco told CBS 8, “One of those hikers succumbed to that heat illness and was declared deceased at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

A firefighter from Borrego Springs also collapsed during the rescue operation, LoCoco said.

Temperatures on Saturday, June 19, hit 117 degrees in Borrego Springs with a low of 92 degrees. The National Weather Service had issued an extreme heat warning, advising people to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Cal Fire reports an increase in trail rescues during the recent heat wave, which prompted Cleveland National Forest to temporarily close trails to Cedar Creek Falls and Three Sisters Falls, two popular but steep trails where rescues are common and multiple deaths have occurred in the past.